Police stopped a speeding driver in Chesterfield last night.

Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit said the driver, who was wanted by officers in Sheffield, came 'speeding into' the county.

Picture posted by Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit on Twitter.

MORE: Traffic cops punish drivers caught racing each other in Chesterfield



They were given a speeding ticket and arrested - leaving their 'Saturday night plans ruined', officers from the unit said.

MORE: Super cars and American classics roar into town for Chesterfield Motor Fest