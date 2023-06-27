Sarah Henshaw, 31, of Ilkeston, was found dead, on Monday, June 26 – after missing for six days.

Her mother Lorraine said: “Sarah was my first-born child – and was a wonderful daughter and sister.

“She was also a fantastic mum to her two girls, who she loved so much.

“Sarah would always put others first and was always incredibly kind.

“As a family we are all devastated by her death. We miss her so much and will love her forever.”

Sarah Henshaw’s body was found just after 12am on Monday in a layby off the westbound carriageway of the A617, close to junction 29 of the M1.

Enquiries are ongoing into the incident and a man arrested on suspicion of her murder remains in police custody.

Officers remain keen to speak to anyone who may have CCTV or dashcam footage of a blue Ford Transit van, registration beginning YP16, in the early hours of Wednesday 21 June around the area of J29 of the M1 and the A617 towards Chesterfield.

Anyone who has any information that may assist the investigation is asked to contact police using the methods below and quoting incident number 444 of 23 June.

• Website – use crime reporting tools on their website: https://orlo.uk/ZZJTN

• Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page

• Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact

• Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website: https://orlo.uk/X2grj