Sarah Henshaw: Judge sets trial date for man accused of murdering Derbyshire mum-of-two found dead near Chesterfield motorway

A man charged with murdering mum-of-two Sarah Henshaw has been told he will face trial in December.
By Ben McVay
Published 30th Jun 2023, 14:35 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Jun 2023, 14:35 BST

Darren Hall, aged 36, spoke only to confirm his name when he appeared at Derby Crown Court today (Friday) via video link from HMP Nottingham.

Mr Justice Kerr set a trial date for December 4 and remanded him into custody.

Hall, of Rodney Way, Ilkeston, has been charged with murder following the discovery of Ms Henshaw’s body in lay-by off the westbound carriageway of the A617 – close to Junction 29 of the M1 – on Monday (June 26).

Sarah’s mum, Lorraine her as a "wonderful daughter and sister"Sarah’s mum, Lorraine her as a "wonderful daughter and sister"
A murder investigation was launched following a report on Friday, June 23, that she had not been seen since June 20, at 9pm, at her home in Norman Street, Ilkeston.

Sarah’s mum, Lorraine, has paid tribute to her “wonderful” daughter. She said: “Sarah was my first-born child – and was a wonderful daughter and sister. She was also a fantastic mum to her two girls, who she loved so much.

"Sarah would always put others first and was always incredibly kind. As a family we are all devastated by her death. We miss her so much and will love her forever.”

Police remain keen to speak to anyone who may have CCTV or dash-cam footage of a blue Ford Transit van, registration beginning YP16, in the early hours of Wednesday, June 21, around the area of J29 and the A617 towards Chesterfield.