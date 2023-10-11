Sarah Henshaw: Family attends as inquest opening into death of Derbyshire mum, found in a Chesterfield lay-by

Sarah Henshaw, 31, was found dead, on Monday, June 26 – after being missing for six days. Photo: Derbyshire Police

Sarah’s mum Lorraine attended alongside other family members, for the hearing at Derby Coroners Court.

The court heard that the mum of two from Ilkeston was found dead at a lay-by along A617 near Chesterfield on June 26 by officers from the Derbyshire Police.

Finger prints allowed experts to identify Sarah on June 27.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The inquest has been formally adjourned until December 5 as court proceedings into Sarah’s death are in progress at Derby Crown Court and the official cause of death has not been yet confirmed.

Louise Pinder, assistant coroner of Derby and Derbyshire said: “I am not sure if you have learned anything new today, but I am pleased that you attended. I would like to offer my sincere condolences.”

Sarah, a mum of two from Ilkeston, was reported missing on Tuesday, June 20 and an appeal to help find her was issued.

Around 24 hours later on Saturday, June 24, the force reissued its appeal – stressing that they were “seriously concerned about the sudden disappearance” of Sarah.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police confirmed on the Sunday that they had launched a murder investigation after Sarah’s disappearance – and that a man had been arrested in connection with the investigation.

Darren Hall, 36, has appeared at Derby Crown Court during a hearing held between June 19 and 23 and pleaded not guilty to murder.