Sarah Henshaw: Darren Hall jailed for life after murdering ex-partner
Darren Hall, who murdered his ex-partner Sarah Henshaw at her home in Ilkeston in June, has been sentenced today, on December 19.
Hall, 36, has been jailed for life and he must serve a minimum of 17 years in prison before he can be considered for release.
He denied murder but was found guilty by a jury after a two-week trial on Friday, December 15.
During his trial, Derby Crown Court heard how on June 21 this year at around 1.56am Hall drove his works van to a lay-by on the A617. Police analysed his phone records which showed he was there for nine minutes before returning to his estranged partner Sarah Henshaw’s home address in Ilkeston. Ms Henshaw’s body was found in woodland near the lay-by days later on June 26.
A jury at Derby Crown Court trial heard Hall killed Ms Henshaw between June 20 and June 22 this year after an argument broke out between them at her address. Jurors heard how Hall "dumped” her body just hours after he had killed her.