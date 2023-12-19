A Derbyshire man who dumped his ex-partner’s body in a Chesterfield lay-by has been jailed for life.

Darren Hall, 36, has been found guilty of murder and jailed for life and he must serve a minimum of 17 years in prison before he can be considered for release.

Darren Hall, who murdered his ex-partner Sarah Henshaw at her home in Ilkeston in June, has been sentenced today, on December 19.

He denied murder but was found guilty by a jury after a two-week trial on Friday, December 15.

During his trial, Derby Crown Court heard how on June 21 this year at around 1.56am Hall drove his works van to a lay-by on the A617. Police analysed his phone records which showed he was there for nine minutes before returning to his estranged partner Sarah Henshaw’s home address in Ilkeston. Ms Henshaw’s body was found in woodland near the lay-by days later on June 26.