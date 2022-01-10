Sacked Chesterfield cleaner wrecked toilets in revenge bid on former bosses
A sacked cleaner from Chesterfield took revenge on his former council employers by vandalising town centre toilets - causing nearly £1,500 damage.
Simon Dickinson, 45, was caught on CCTV parking his bicycle and entering the council toilets at Matlock’s Hall Leys Park before tampering with cables and removing a pipe.
Prosecutor Sarah Haslam told Chesterfield Magistrates Court how on the same day - July 4 - Dickinson then made his way over to another council-owned toilet block on Derwent Way - where he vandalised more facilities.
She said: “He turned off the power, cutting electric cables and a pipe was removed.”
The cost of the damage to both Derbyshire Dales Council-owned loos came to £1,416.63.
Ms Haslam told how the destructive get-back came about after his former Derbyshire Dales Council employers fired him in June the previous year.
She said: “He was identified through CCTV by his (former) employer - the damage was found by the person who opened the toilets a few hours later.
“The defendant is a cleaner and was employed by Derbyshire Dales District Council - he had been there for nine years.
“HR placed him on a performance improvement plan and he was dismissed from his employment in June 2020.”
The court heard Dickinson was a man of previous good character, having never been in trouble before.
His solicitor Emma Eardley said: “Mr Dickinson has very little recollection of the incident.
“It would appear there were some issues at his place of employment - they took him down the disciplinary route and as a consequence of that this has then happened.
“He is a man of good character and has no previous convictions.”
Ms Eardley described how since the offence Dickinson had suffered a stroke and spent months in hospital.
The solicitor told the court: “He has some historical mental health issues and was diagnosed some months ago with bipolar.”
Dickinson, of Longedge Lane, Wingerworth, admitted criminal damage.
He was handed a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £1,416.63 compensation to Derbyshire Dales Council.
A magistrate told him: “We hope your health improves very soon.”