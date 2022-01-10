Sacked Chesterfield cleaner wrecked toilets in revenge bid on former bosses

Simon Dickinson, 45, was caught on CCTV parking his bicycle and entering the council toilets at Matlock’s Hall Leys Park before tampering with cables and removing a pipe.

Prosecutor Sarah Haslam told Chesterfield Magistrates Court how on the same day - July 4 - Dickinson then made his way over to another council-owned toilet block on Derwent Way - where he vandalised more facilities.

She said: “He turned off the power, cutting electric cables and a pipe was removed.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Simon Dickinson, 45, was caught on CCTV parking his bicycle and entering the council toilets at Matlocks’s Hall Leys Park

The cost of the damage to both Derbyshire Dales Council-owned loos came to £1,416.63.

Ms Haslam told how the destructive get-back came about after his former Derbyshire Dales Council employers fired him in June the previous year.

She said: “He was identified through CCTV by his (former) employer - the damage was found by the person who opened the toilets a few hours later.

“The defendant is a cleaner and was employed by Derbyshire Dales District Council - he had been there for nine years.

“HR placed him on a performance improvement plan and he was dismissed from his employment in June 2020.”

The court heard Dickinson was a man of previous good character, having never been in trouble before.

His solicitor Emma Eardley said: “Mr Dickinson has very little recollection of the incident.

“It would appear there were some issues at his place of employment - they took him down the disciplinary route and as a consequence of that this has then happened.

“He is a man of good character and has no previous convictions.”

Ms Eardley described how since the offence Dickinson had suffered a stroke and spent months in hospital.

The solicitor told the court: “He has some historical mental health issues and was diagnosed some months ago with bipolar.”

Dickinson, of Longedge Lane, Wingerworth, admitted criminal damage.

He was handed a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £1,416.63 compensation to Derbyshire Dales Council.

A magistrate told him: “We hope your health improves very soon.”