RSPCA warns of rising weapon attacks on pets - as Derbyshire numbers revealed

The RSPCA is urging pet owners to be extra vigilant to threat from airguns and catapults as new figures show a rise in weapon assaults across the country over the past two years.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The animal charity has reported a 30 per cent increase in airgun attacks on cats in 2024, with 70 incidents reported in 2024 compared to 54 in 2023, and a total 497 incidents reported to the RSPCA involving air guns, catapults and crossbows against all types of animals between 2022 and 2024.

Up to the end of June this year, there were 22 catapult incidents reported to the RSPCA compared to ten in the same period in 2023, with summer traditionally generating more cruelty reports than any other time of year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The incident log contains nine incidents in Derbyshire involving airguns, catapults or crossbows between 2022 and 2024, although some areas recorded much higher numbers, including Kent (32), Greater London (31) and neighbouring counties Nottinghamshire and Cheshire (16 each), Greater Manchester and West Yorkshire (15 each), and South Yorkshire and Staffordshire (14 each).

The RSPCA say Ronnie the cat is "lucky to be alive" after being shot with five airgun pellets earlier this summer. (Photo: Contributed)

RSPCA spokesman Geoff Edmond said: “Weapon attacks on animals are horrific, but what we see is likely only the tip of the iceberg.

“There’s huge concern about the growing incidents of catapult attacks on wild birds such as swans, but air guns remain by far the most likely weapon to be used on an animal."

He added: “It is unspeakably cruel and totally unacceptable to shoot animals for ‘fun’ - or to harm them for target practice, but sadly we’ve received nearly 500 reports about all kinds of weapon attacks on animals over the past three years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“While most people will be appalled by animals being attacked in this way, sadly the RSPCA’s experience shows that some deliberately target wildlife, pets and farm animals with guns, catapults and crossbows - presumably for ‘laughs’. But these weapons cause horrific pain and suffering.”

Ronnie is recovering well from his ordeal. (Photo: Contributed)

Between 2022 and 2024, wild birds bore the brunt of weapon attacks, with 545 incidents reported to the RSPCA. Cats were the second-most attacked animal at 193, followed by wild mammals (63) and dogs (52).

Some of the most serious episodes included a moorhen and goose in Kent thought to have been killed by a gang of youths firing ball bearings from catapults, and a wood pigeon suffering similar fatal injuries in Essex.

Nala the cat was shot in the back with an air rifle in Dorset in June, causing a spinal fracture which left her unable to use a hind leg, and Ronnie.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The same month, rescue cat Ronnie was found in Liverpool with five air gun pellets in his body, after disappearing from his home for two days – thankfully he has made an almost full recovery.

The RSPCA is working in partnership with police forces and other agencies across the country, to try and address the problem.

Geoff said: “We are doing all we can to change things. With more and more police forces seeing worrying levels of weapons-related incidents – including those involving young people – we have been helping to develop Operation Lakeshot, a police- and partner-led initiative.

“This was initially established by Essex Police and the Metropolitan Police, but is now rapidly growing, and aims to tackle these worrying crimes against wildlife.”