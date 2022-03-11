Police criticise driver’s ‘ridiculous behaviour’ after abandoning broken-down car on busy Derbyshire A-road
Officers in Derbyshire were faced with ‘ridiculous behaviour’ from a driver who left his car on an A-road after it broke down.
Friday, 11th March 2022, 8:23 am
On Thursday, March 10, the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit reported that they were attending an incident on the A50 near Foston.
They found that a van had broken down in a live lane, and the driver had locked the vehicle and left it, without calling the police.
DRPU officers described this as “ridiculous behaviour”. The van was recovered and a notice of intended prosecution served.