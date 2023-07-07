Officers have issued a picture of a car thought to be a grey Seat Leon in a bid to trace its driver – because they think he could have vital information about the collision, which happened on Saturday afternoon in the village of Ridgeway, near Mosborough.

Jordan Sheehy, aged 26, from Doncaster died at the scene of the crash which happened on the B6388 High Lane at around 1.40pm on Saturday July 1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Derbyshire Police, who are investigating the crash, said in a statement tonight: “It’s thought the driver of the car in the image, believed to be a grey Seat Leon, may have witnessed the crash and could have information which could help with our enquiries.

Derbyshire police have issued the picture ,on the right, of a car, the driver of which they hope to trace, who they think may have information about a crash, in which Jordan Sheehy died, pictured left. Pictures: Derbyshire Police

“The car had been travelling from the direction of Gleadless on White Lane and then onto High Lane.”

Kyle Buckley, aged 30, of Eckington, has appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court charged with causing death by dangerous driving, aggravated vehicle taking, failing to stop after a collision and driving without insurance or the correct licence.

He was remanded into prison custody at the hearing on Wednesday 5 July pending a trial at a later date.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The police statement added: “Were you the driver of this car or do you recognise the vehicle in the image? If you can help, please contact us on the non-emergency details below, quoting reference 23000405396.”

Derbyshire police have issued the picture of a car, the driver of which they hope to trace as he may have vital informationPicture: Derbyshire Police

You can call police on 101

You can also contact Derbyshire police on their website through an online online contact form; on Facebook with a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; by direct message on Twitter via @DerPolContact, or by calling the CrimeStoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.

A fundraising campaign has now been set up by those who were close to Jordan Sheehy, who was aged 26, to help pay for his funeral.

The organiser of the fundraiser, which aims to raise £1,000, said Jordan, who died after a crash on High Lane, Ridgeway, near Sheffield, on Saturday, had been taken far too soon, and described him as the absolute life and soul of the party, the class clown, but ‘the most loved and adored loveable rogue you will ever have met.’

Jordan Sheehy died in a crash at Ridgeway on Saturday afternoon. Picture: Derbyshire Police