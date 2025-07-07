Rider who drove motorbike along public footpaths at popular Derbyshire park sees vehicle seized by police

Police have promised to ‘bring offenders to justice’ after another illegal motorbike was seized in a Derbyshire town – after being ridden along public footpaths at a busy park.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers from the Heanor Safer Neighbourhood Team have seized another motorbike – as their efforts to tackle anti-social incidents at Shipley Country Park continue.

A team spokesperson said: “As part of our ongoing anti-social behaviour motorbike operation in Shipley Country Park, officers seized another illegal electric motorbike on July 2 – with the motorbike seen being ridden on public footpaths within the park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Officers are proactively trying to stop this kind of illegal riding and nuisance behaviour and will use all tactical options available to them.

This is the bike that was seized by officers.

“We will bring the offenders to justice, educate them and try to prevent this behaviour becoming the norm. It is not acceptable and there can be serious consequences associated with this type of behaviour.”