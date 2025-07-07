Rider who drove motorbike along public footpaths at popular Derbyshire park sees vehicle seized by police
Officers from the Heanor Safer Neighbourhood Team have seized another motorbike – as their efforts to tackle anti-social incidents at Shipley Country Park continue.
A team spokesperson said: “As part of our ongoing anti-social behaviour motorbike operation in Shipley Country Park, officers seized another illegal electric motorbike on July 2 – with the motorbike seen being ridden on public footpaths within the park.
“Officers are proactively trying to stop this kind of illegal riding and nuisance behaviour and will use all tactical options available to them.
“We will bring the offenders to justice, educate them and try to prevent this behaviour becoming the norm. It is not acceptable and there can be serious consequences associated with this type of behaviour.”