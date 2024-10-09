Reward of £1k offered in search for Derbyshire man wanted in connection with alleged assault

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 9th Oct 2024, 10:23 BST
A £1,000 reward has been offered as police continue to search for a man they want to speak to about an alleged assault.

Derbyshire police issued an appeal for help tracing Nathan Bennett who they would like to speak to in connection with an alleged assault on September 16.

Officers have been unable to locate the 26-year-old so far and today (Tuesday, October 8) independent charity Crimestoppers has announced that a reward of up to £1,000 will be offered for information they exclusively receive which signi ficantly assists officers to locate Nathan.

Nathan Bennett has links to the Ilkeston area - as well as the Skegness area of Lincolnshire.

Derbyshire police issued an appeal for help tracing Nathan Bennett who they would like to speak to in connection with an alleged assault

Anyone who sees him is asked to get in contact with Crimestoppers or Derbyshire police using any of the below methods quoting reference number 24*274529:

Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; X (Twitter) – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or phone – call 101.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.

