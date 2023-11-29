Residents urged to stay vigilant by police after suspicious incident in Peak District village
At around 2.00am on Monday, November 20, a male was seen trying to open the doors of several vehicles parked on Main Road, Grindleford.
He then got into a black saloon-type vehicle with two other people inside, which drive off in the direction of the Longshaw Estate.
A Bakewell and Hathersage Safer Neighbourhood Team spokesperson said: “There have been several burglaries across the area recently, and while there is nothing to suggest that this incident is linked at this time, we would ask all residents to be mindful of their home security and to report any suspicious incidents or persons.”
Anyone with information, and those with any CCTV footage that may have captured the incident, are asked to contact the force using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 268 of 20/11/23:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.