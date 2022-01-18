Residents urged not to let strangers into their home as hunt for Derbyshire killer continues

Mark Fletcher, MP for Bolsover, has been briefed by the police divisional commander following the shocking murder of 86-year-old Freda Walker in her home in Station Road, Langwith Junction, over the weekend.

Her 88-year-old husband Kenneth, who is a serving Shirebrook Town Councillor, was found with serious injuries and remains in hospital in a critical condition.

Mr Fletcher said: “This is a very difficult situation for all involved, and again my heart goes out to those affected by this appalling incident.

Assistant Chief Constable, Dave Kirby of Derbyshire Police appealing to the public for help with their murder investigation.

“I must strongly encourage people and local media outlets not to speculate on the details of the situation as this is a live police investigation. Equally, I encourage those with any information to come forward and speak to the police.

“The local police have issued guidance urging people to carry out good security in relation to their homes, including keeping doors and windows locked and not letting any strangers in.

“They also encourage you to not keep any valuables on display and to have a means of making contact with emergency services if needs be. I strongly support this messaging. Additional patrols will also be taking place in and around the Shirebrook/Langwith area.