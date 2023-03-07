Residents of Derbyshire village warned to stay vigilant of ‘bogus caller’ targeting the elderly

Councillor David Hancock, who represents Tupton on North East Derbyshire District Council, warned residents that he has received reports of a bogus caller attending properties in the village.

He said: “I’ve been advised that a man is knocking on doors around Tupton, particularly targeting elderly residents, offering to do fascias and soffits.

“If you’re a Rykneld Homes tenant, workers will never turn up unannounced or without ID.

Tupton residents were urged to stay vigilant.

“If you’re a homeowner we would always advise you to source your own workmen from a company you can verify or a local contractor with references.

