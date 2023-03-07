Residents of Derbyshire village warned to stay vigilant of ‘bogus caller’ targeting the elderly
Residents were urged to warn elderly relatives and neighbours after reports of a bogus caller targeting properties in a Derbyshire village.
Councillor David Hancock, who represents Tupton on North East Derbyshire District Council, warned residents that he has received reports of a bogus caller attending properties in the village.
He said: “I’ve been advised that a man is knocking on doors around Tupton, particularly targeting elderly residents, offering to do fascias and soffits.
“If you’re a Rykneld Homes tenant, workers will never turn up unannounced or without ID.
“If you’re a homeowner we would always advise you to source your own workmen from a company you can verify or a local contractor with references.
“If you’re a private tenant, your landlord should only undertake work by prior arrangement. Please be vigilant and warn any older family members or neighbours to be wary.”