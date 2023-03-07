News you can trust since 1855
Residents of Derbyshire village warned to stay vigilant of ‘bogus caller’ targeting the elderly

Residents were urged to warn elderly relatives and neighbours after reports of a bogus caller targeting properties in a Derbyshire village.

By Tom Hardwick
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

Councillor David Hancock, who represents Tupton on North East Derbyshire District Council, warned residents that he has received reports of a bogus caller attending properties in the village.

He said: “I’ve been advised that a man is knocking on doors around Tupton, particularly targeting elderly residents, offering to do fascias and soffits.

“If you’re a Rykneld Homes tenant, workers will never turn up unannounced or without ID.

Tupton residents were urged to stay vigilant.
“If you’re a homeowner we would always advise you to source your own workmen from a company you can verify or a local contractor with references.

“If you’re a private tenant, your landlord should only undertake work by prior arrangement. Please be vigilant and warn any older family members or neighbours to be wary.”