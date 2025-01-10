Residents of Derbyshire town warned to stay vigilant as police investigate spate of thefts
Police are currently investigating a number of thefts that have occurred across Ilkeston in recent days – with vans being targeted by criminals.
Residents were urged to make sure their property and vehicles are secure. A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “We are aware of several vehicle thefts recently occurring throughout the night in the Ilkeston area.
“Specifically, vans are being targeted, and it is believed the aim is to retrieve any tools, equipment or stock from inside.
“Should you witness any suspicious behaviour or vehicles within your area, please report this to 101 straight away. In cases of an emergency or crime in progress, please call 999.”