Residents left ‘shook up and gutted’ after crime wave of burglaries hits Chesterfield borough

Recent break-ins included thieves entering a property in Westmoor Drive, Brimington, and stealing numerous items before taking three vehicles parked on the drive. Two of the vehicles have since been recovered.

In another incident on the same evening, a property in Braemar Close, New Whittington, was broken into when thieves took a quantity of jewellery as well as a BMW.

Seven incidents took place between 6.30pm on Monday 30 January and 9.20am on Tuesday 31 January, including three in the Boythorpe Road area of Chesterfield where windows and doors have been smashed in order for the offenders to gain entry. In another incident, cash and jewellery were taken from a house on Handley Road in New Whittington with glass being smashed in the process. A property in Calow was targeted as well with cash and bank cards taken from the kitchen.

According to data by Derbyshire Police, over the last three months, Chesterfield has seen a total of 91 burglaries recorded in town between October 20, 2022 and January 20, 2023.

Following recent incidents residents have warned others of theft and break-ins.

Jodie Wilkins said on Brimington Residents Facebook page: “My parents’ house was broken into at the lower end of Devon Drive. They were seen leaving the property and driving off. It really shook us all up. You never expect it on your own doorstep. Wasn’t even late at night, not even safe in your own home. There was a spate of burglaries last night in the Chesterfield area, whether these are linked the police will find out. Be vigilant folks.”

Paula Johnstone commented: “There’s been a few from what I’ve read, scares the life out of me.”

Rowanne Pegg, 30, of Brimington, added: “Residential break-ins and thefts are really bad here a the moment. My car was stolen a few months ago from Ringwood Road. When I woke up in the morning, the car was just gone with no signs. Police think they cloned my key from outside the front door as it was a keyless start. It's very gutting when you work hard for things and someone just takes them without care.

“In all honesty, police didn't seem to be bothered at all, I never even saw a police officer. They took car details around 6.45am when I rang them and I didn't hear back until tea time the same day. All they said was all local officers and ANPR cameras had been alerted. I have never heard anything since and it happened in August.”

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Police said residential burglary is a force priority and specialist teams review incidents each day to understand patterns and ensure that offences are linked, and communities are updated.

They added: “Burglary and theft are offences that can have an enormous impact on victims – and as a force we are determined to help prevent offences taking place, as well as bringing those responsible to justice when they do.

“Local policing teams, backed by specialist policing teams from across the force, will work together to target offenders whether they are from our communities, or travelled into the area from other counties. There is ongoing work with colleagues from neighbouring forces to ensure that we have a joined-up approach to offenders who may be cutting across force boundaries to commit crime.

“While the force targets those criminals that commit these offences it is important that the public do what they can to prevent criminals having an easy target by undertaking easy crime prevention methods such as locking doors and windows, keeping valuables out of sight and, if you have a keyless entry car using a faraday bag to block the signal to the vehicle.”

Following Rowanne’s concerns, a spokesperson for Derbyshire Police added: “When the force receives a report of a crime having taken place – and there is no immediate concern for safety - a team of officers will review it for any potential lines of investigation that may be available. On this occasion there was no CCTV available, no forensic opportunities and no witnesses to the incident.

“The description of the vehicle was passed to local officers to be aware of – and also added to the police national database to ensure that, should it be located elsewhere, then it can be seized by officers and returned to the owner. We are sorry that the victim in this crime feels that they have not received the level of service that they expected, and we would be keen to speak to them to understand how we can provide a better level of service in the future.”

Last weekend a house was broken into at the lower end of Devon Drive, Brimington.

Derbyshire Police have urged anyone with information regarding burglaries to contact the force and shared advice on what steps residents should take to keep their homes and property safe. These are:

· Keep windows and doors locked and secure at all times, whether you are in or out of your home.

· Keep valuables out of sight and out of reach of cat flaps, letterboxes, downstairs doors and windows.

· Leave your car keys in a secure place and not on a key hook.

· Use outdoor security lighting.

· Make your home look occupied when you are out – draw your curtains, leave a lamp on or leave a radio playing.

A car was stolen from Ringwood Road, Brimington.It still has not been found after several months.

· If it will be dark before you get home, set your lights on timers.

· Keep gates, garages, sheds or outbuildings secure.

· Lock away ladders and gardening tools to prevent them being used to access your home.

· Never leave a spare key outside of your house – burglars know the usual hiding spots.

