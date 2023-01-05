Residents in Derbyshire village urged to be vigilant by police as criminals target properties in area
Officers have warned the residents of a Derbyshire village to stay vigilant after burglaries at homes in the area.
The Hathersage Safer Neighbourhood Team are currently investigating two burglaries in the village.
The first occurred between 5.00pm on Saturday, December 31 and 4.30pm on Monday, January 2 on Moorland Road.
The second incident took place between 2.00am and 3.00am on Sunday, January 1 on Cliffe Lane.
Officers are asking residents to be vigilant and check their security following the burglaries. They are also keen to speak to anyone who may have information, as well as those with CCTV or dashcam footage of any suspicious behaviour.
Derbyshire Police can be contacted using one of the below methods, quoting reference number 23*2695 (Moorland Road) or 23*323 (Cliffe Lane):
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.