In July the Neighbourhood Acquisitive Crime Team (NACT), received 43 reports of homes being broken into and items taken in Killamarsh, Eckington, Dronfield, Unstone, and Barlborough.

However from the start of August and the start of September, that number reduced by more than half to just 17 reports.

Drawing on resources from across the force, including the Roads Policing Unit and partners in the northeast county, the recent work has seen increased high visibility patrols to deter criminals – in particular those from across the border in South Yorkshire.

Detective Sergeant Ryan McVeigh from the Neighbourhood Acquisitive Crime Team, said: “It is fantastic to see the hard work paying off with this reduction in burglaries. It has been a real team effort with resources from across the force helping target those who are committing these offences.We are keenly aware of just how devastating the impact on victims can be - leaving them feeling incredibly vulnerable – and causing real concern for the wider community.

“While this reduction is really positive, we are all very aware of the need to continually target these criminals and continue to make our county as safe as possible. I would urge anyone who may have information about suspicious incidents or unusual behaviour to contact the us and let us know – this informs the work that we do and the patrol plans that are put in place.”

Anyone who has any information about a burglary either at their property or one of your neighbours, is asked to contact the force on any of the methods below:

Facebook– send a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page

Twitter– direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact

Website– use reporting tools on Derbyshire Police website or use online contact form

Phone – call 101