Resident gets fixed penalty notice after their dog attacked two other dogs in Derbyshire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In November 2023 the dog escaped from a property without the owner realising and was out of control. The dog attacked another two dogs as the owner was loading them into a car, whilst properly on a lead. This resulted in both other dogs requiring veterinary treatment.

CCTV evidence was provided to our Council Enforcement team who issued the fixed penalty notice to the dog owner for breaching requirement F of the PSPO.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dog owners have a responsibility to ensure dogs are safely contained on their property and under their control whilst in public.

The dog escaped from a property without the owner realising and was out of control. The dog attacked another two dogs as the owner was loading them into a car, whilst properly on a lead. This resulted in both other dogs requiring veterinary treatment. Picture for illustrative purposes.

The PSPO was recently renewed in October 2023 for another three years to ensure responsible dog ownership throughout the district and protect the safety of our residents. It also makes failing to clear up after your dog an offence and contains other specific prohibitions and requirements. The Order can be viewed on the Council website.

If you witness a breach of the PSPO, or a straying dog, you can report it using the Council online self-service form or through our contact centre.

Dangerous breeds, or dogs that have attacked someone or another animal, should still be reported to the police by calling 101.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

North East Derbyshire District portfolio holder for Environment and Place Councillor Stephen Pickering said, “We recently renewed our dog Public Spaces Protection Order for exactly this reason – to help tackle incidents like this, and use this fixed penalty as a preventative measure for it happening again. I’m here to remind all residents to keep their dogs on leads, pick up after their dogs and follow the rules of the PSPO.”

You can learn about the latest PSPO on the North East Derbyshire District Council website: https://www.ne-derbyshire.gov.uk/environmental-health/animals-and-pests/dog-management-pspo