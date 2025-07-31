Reservoir visitors warned of sinking in mud – as water levels drop at popular Derbyshire reservoir

Severn Trent has issued a warning to Carsington Water visitors after dropping water levels exposed muddy surface on the reservoir bed.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Muddy surfaces have been exposed at Carsington Water, a Derbyshire reservoir operated by Severn Trent Water located between Wirksworth and Kniveton.

This comes after drought was declared across the East Midlands on July 15 and water levels in most Derbyshire reservoirs dropped significantly – with Carsington Water at only 39% of its capacity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Photos showing visitors walking on beds of dry Derbyshire reservoirs have been shared online, sparking a warning from Severn Trent.

Severn Trent has issued a warning to Carsington Water visitors after dropping water levels exposed muddy surface on the reservoir bed. (Copyright: Stephen Cordory)

A Severn Trent spokesperson said: “We take the safety of visitors to our reservoirs very seriously, and whilst they are beautiful places for people to enjoy walks in nature, stunning views and lovely places to eat and drink, we ask that people do not go into the water.

"The exposed mud at Carsington may look dry and solid, but underneath it is still soft and very easy to sink and get stuck.

"The reservoirs pose hidden dangers because the water is extremely cold and are also very deep, often with sharp drops close to the water’s edge, meaning it can be very dangerous for anyone entering or trying to get out of the water.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There are objects and currents underneath that you can't see, our reservoirs have machinery beneath the water; this can create strong and unpredictable currents. Whilst we encourage people to safely enjoy our sites, please stick to the pathways and stay safe."