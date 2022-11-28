News you can trust since 1855
Range Rover driver veers off A61 bypass in Chesterfield and ploughs into car parked in layby

A Range Rover driver who veered off the A61 bypass in Chesterfield and ploughed into car parked in a layby was arrested on drink-driving charges.

By Phil Bramley
38 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 28th Nov 2022, 9:24am

Members of the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit reported how the Range Rover had left the road and hit the other car, which was parked up legally in the lay-by area.

A spokesperson said: “The reason for this soon became apparent when he provides a breath test reading of 53 with the legal limit being 35!”

The driver provided a breath test reading of 53, with the legal limit being 35

Officers confirmed the driver had been arrested.