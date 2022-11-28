Range Rover driver veers off A61 bypass in Chesterfield and ploughs into car parked in layby
A Range Rover driver who veered off the A61 bypass in Chesterfield and ploughed into car parked in a layby was arrested on drink-driving charges.
Members of the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit reported how the Range Rover had left the road and hit the other car, which was parked up legally in the lay-by area.
A spokesperson said: “The reason for this soon became apparent when he provides a breath test reading of 53 with the legal limit being 35!”
Officers confirmed the driver had been arrested.