Further raids in Chesterfield see four arrests and ‘large quantity’ of drugs seized
Police in Chesterfield have continued their crackdown on drugs with a series of warrants leading to four more arrests.
Tuesday, 8th March 2022, 11:57 am
Updated
Tuesday, 8th March 2022, 12:01 pm
On Friday, March 4, the Chesterfield Town Centre Safer Neighbourhood Team carried out three drugs warrants in Grangewood alongside Drugs Taskforce and High Peak officers.
Police seized a large quantity of suspected class A drugs and cash. Four people were arrested and released under investigation.
Residents are advised to contact police via 101 if they are impacted by drug dealing, or to report issues anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800555111.