Racist incident at popular Chesterfield night club
The incident occurred at the venue around 4am on December 16, when a member of the venue’s door staff was racially abused by a man.
Although several months have passed, this has only been reported to police very recently.
Officers have now shared a CCTV image from the time of the incident as several people were in the area. They are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed what happened.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Derbyshire police using any of the below methods, quoting reference 24000211747:
Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or phone – call 101.
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.