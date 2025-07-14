Queen's Park: Tragedy as man pronounced dead in Queen's Park in Chesterfield
The incident took place at 5.19 am on Sunday, July 13, when police were called to Queen's Park.
A part of the park was cordoned off with police tape. Witnesses have reported that four police vehicles and two ambulance were in attendance.
A spokesperson for Derbyshire police said: “We were called to Queen’s Park, Chesterfield, at 5.19am on Sunday 13 July.
“A man in his 40s was pronounced dead at the scene. His family have been made aware and our thoughts are with them at this sad time.
“There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding the death, and a file is being prepared for the coroner.”