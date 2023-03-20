Quad bike and trailer among stolen high-value items recovered by Derbyshire Police last week

Last week Derbyshire Rural Crime Officers seized and recovered several high-value items across the county.

Among others they recovered a pump worth £40,000 and a trailer in the region of £4,000. Both were stolen from Nottinghamshire area.

The team has also found an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) in the Palterton area. The vehicle was worn down, but still in good working order and will be fit to work again.

Officers recovered a Quad bike in the Draycott area. It is still to be investigated officers hope to reunite it with its owner soon.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Rural Crime said: “Further Police enquiries are continuing in relation to these items and we wish to thank the members of the public who have already assisted us.

“As always, if anyone has any further information regarding these or other criminal matters, we are always interested in speaking with you.”

