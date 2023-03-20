News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago UK wage stagnation costing British workers £11,000 per year
1 hour ago BBC Breakfast’s Nina Warhurst announces she is pregnant
1 hour ago AI chat bot ChatGPT reported down by multiple users
2 hours ago Body of former St Helens rugby league star Bryn Hargreaves found in US
3 hours ago UK faces another cold snap with possible snowfall at end of March
4 hours ago Boris Johnson to give evidence on Partygate this week

Quad bike and trailer among stolen high-value items recovered by Derbyshire Police last week

Derbyshire Police have seized and recovered several high-value items in the county over the last few days.

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 20th Mar 2023, 11:30 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 20th Mar 2023, 11:30 GMT

Last week Derbyshire Rural Crime Officers seized and recovered several high-value items across the county.

Among others they recovered a pump worth £40,000 and a trailer in the region of £4,000. Both were stolen from Nottinghamshire area.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The team has also found an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) in the Palterton area. The vehicle was worn down, but still in good working order and will be fit to work again.

Derbyshire Rural Crime Team found an all-terrain vehicle (ATV)  in the Palterton area. The vehicle is worn down, but still in good working order and will be fit to work again.
Derbyshire Rural Crime Team found an all-terrain vehicle (ATV)  in the Palterton area. The vehicle is worn down, but still in good working order and will be fit to work again.
Derbyshire Rural Crime Team found an all-terrain vehicle (ATV)  in the Palterton area. The vehicle is worn down, but still in good working order and will be fit to work again.
Most Popular

Officers recovered a Quad bike in the Draycott area. It is still to be investigated officers hope to reunite it with its owner soon.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Rural Crime said: “Further Police enquiries are continuing in relation to these items and we wish to thank the members of the public who have already assisted us.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“As always, if anyone has any further information regarding these or other criminal matters, we are always interested in speaking with you.”

Among others, Derbyshire officers recovered a pump worth  £40 000. The pump was stolen from Nottinghamshire.
Among others, Derbyshire officers recovered a pump worth  £40 000. The pump was stolen from Nottinghamshire.
Among others, Derbyshire officers recovered a pump worth  £40 000. The pump was stolen from Nottinghamshire.
Officers recovered a Quad bike in the Draycott area. It is still to be investigated officers hope to reunite it with its owner soon.
Officers recovered a Quad bike in the Draycott area. It is still to be investigated officers hope to reunite it with its owner soon.
Officers recovered a Quad bike in the Draycott area. It is still to be investigated officers hope to reunite it with its owner soon.