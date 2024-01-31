Puppy died ‘struggling’ to get free from bin bag thrown near rail line in Derbyshire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Chihuahua-type canine was spotted by a member of the public, who believes the dog may have been thrown over railings near Balfour Road in Derby, while confined in a black plastic bin bag.

Sadly, the young male dog appears to have tried to struggle free from the bag, which was tied up. He was found deceased with his head protruding from the top of the bin liner on waste ground.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

RSPCA inspector Pam Bird, who is investigating, said: “At some point this poor puppy has managed to force his way out of the bag either because he was still alive or the bag may have been torn by the many rats that are in this area.

The puppy was sadly found dead - with the RSPCA launching an investigation. Credit: RSPCA

“I would like to appeal to anyone who knows someone whose dog has had puppies lately, or may have any information about how the dog came to be found in this area.”

The caller who alerted the animal charity first saw the bag at 12.45pm last Thursday (January 25) on a path leading from Balfour Road, inside railings next to the Derby to Burton-on-Trent rail line.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the RSPCA appeals line number on 0300 123 8018.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cases of abandonments are at a three-year high for the RSPCA and last year (2023) the charity received 20,999 reports about an abandoned animal, including 14,172 dogs.

The Chihuahua-type canine was spotted by a member of the public, who believes the dog may have been thrown over railings near Balfour Road in Derby, while confined in a black plastic bin bag.