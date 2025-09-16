Public warned not to approach wanted man believed to have travelled to Derbyshire – as police appeal for help to trace him
Derbyshire Police have shared an appeal for help to trace 35-year-old Kieran Davidson, who is wanted in connection to reports of stalking and assault in Cornwall.
Devon and Cornwall Police confirmed that Davidson is believed to have travelled to Derbyshire, and a force spokesperson added: “Enquiries have been made to locate Davidson, pictured here, and we are now asking the public for information on his whereabouts and to report any sightings.
“Davidson is described as a white male with short, dark hair and a dark beard – who is around 5ft 11ins to 6ft tall and of slim build.
“He has tattoos including ‘Kieran’ on his right forearm and a red heart with a female’s name through it at the top of his left arm near his shoulder. Davidson also has links to Newquay, Liskeard and Derby – and it is believed he may have travelled to the Derbyshire area.”
Anyone who sees Davidson is asked to not approach him and call police on 999 immediately, quoting reference number 50250233229.