Public warned not to approach criminals who absconded from Derbyshire prison – as police launch efforts to locate pair
Derbyshire Police are appealing for information after two convicts absconded from HMP Sudbury. Ryan Mattox and Justin Brook left the open prison between 12.15pm and 4.20pm on Wednesday, July 23.
A force spokesperson said: “Mattox was serving a sentence of 46 weeks for burglary, theft and assault of an emergency worker.
“The 30-year-old is described as white, around 5ft 6ins tall and of a thin build – with brown hair and a goatee beard. He has links to the Wolverhampton, Handsworth, Perry Barr, Bilston, Edgbaston and Birmingham areas of the West Midlands.
“Brook was serving a 34-month sentence for burglary, theft, possession of an offensive weapon and possession of a bladed article.
“The 30-year-old is described as white, around 5ft 10ins tall and of a thin build with brown hair. He has links to Birmingham, the West Midlands and Leicestershire.”
Members of the public are asked not to approach the pair and instead contact the force with any information, quoting references number 1075 of July 23 for Mattox and 1087 of July 23 for Brook:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.