Public urged not to approach criminal who absconded from Derbyshire prison – as police launch appeal to trace him

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 12th May 2025, 16:17 BST
Members of the public have been warned not to approach a criminal who absconded from a Derbyshire prison over the weekend – with efforts to trace him now underway.

Derbyshire Police are attempting to locate John Sisson, who absconded from HMP Sudbury at around 8.20pm on Sunday, May 11.

A force spokesperson said: “The 48-year-old was serving a three-year sentence for burglary and fraud after being sentenced in 2024.

“Sisson is white, 5ft 7ins tall and of medium build – with brown hair and green eyes. He has links to Nottingham. Members of the public are asked not to approach John and instead contact us.”

Any sightings should be reported to Derbyshire Police.

You can contact the force to report any sightings using one of the methods below, quoting reference number 1148-110525:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

