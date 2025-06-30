Pub in Derbyshire village forced to close after vandals smash windows and cover venue in paint

A pub in a Derbyshire village has been left in an “unbelievable” condition after vandals attacked the venue – smashing windows and drenching the interior with paint.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The White Swan, located on Meden Square in Pleasley, has been forced to close after being hit by vandals this weekend.

In a post on the pub’s Facebook page, a spokesperson said: “So sorry to report but we will be closed on Sunday, June 29 and for the foreseeable future. All carveries cancelled. Many apologies everyone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Last night had two windows put through and three tins of paint thrown into the pub. It has made a unbelievable mess and we now have to sort out repairing the damage. Please understand, we will be back, we just don't know when.”

The landlords also appealed for anyone with CCTV footage from the Meden Close area to come forward.