Thomas Bates, 24, was heard “ranting and raving to himself” while having a meal at Ripley’s Red Lion, Derby Crown Court heard. Stuart Lody, prosecuting, described how during the February 23 incident staff asked Bates to leave as he was “upsetting” them and other customers.

He said: “His behaviour became even worse - he was verbally abusive to members of staff who treated him very politely.” Mr Lody said Bates threatened to “smash” staff in the face while holding a beer glass.He also called the pub manager a b**** manager. After his arrest Bates was found in possession of a knife.

The chaotic scene occurred while Bates was serving a community order following an incident in May 2021 when he was said to have pulled a six to seven-inch blade on a neighbour. Chesterfield Magistrates were told it was unclear whether Bates had been holding a kitchen knife or a potato peeler at the time of the incident on May 8.

However the bench of magistrates were convinced beyond reasonable doubt that a six-inch knife was produced. Chris Brewin, defending Bates, said during the latest outburst in the Ripley pub his client was suffering a “mental health breakdown” - though he admitted the knife was “fearsome”.

He said Bates - a lab technician at Specsavers - did not the produce the knife during the incident. He added that Bates’ friends and family had written “glowing” references of the struggling young man.

Recorder Penelope Stanistreet-Keen said the incident “must have been very distressing for those who witnessed it”. However she added it was clear it happened as a result of a “major lapse” in his metal health. She said: “You were not taking your medication, you became suicidal and slipped into psychosis.”

