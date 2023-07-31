Derbyshire Police is one of just four forces across the country selected to take part in two pilot schemes to deliver the Home Office's ‘Immediate Justice' and ‘Hotspot Policing' ASB programme, with Commissioner Angelique Foster securing £4.4m to deliver both initiatives across the county.

The scheme comes after a spike in anti social behaviour across Derbyshire in the last twelve months.

Officers in the town centre have tackled several incidents this year and a dispersal order was put in place on three occasions – with 13 arrests for offences including assault on a police officer and violent incidents.

In the first three months of the year officers also visited over 50 young people who were involved in anti-social behaviour in the town centre and issued anti-social behaviour warnings and community protection warnings in the presence of their parents.

Angelique Foster said: “I know people who live and visit Chesterfield Town Centre will welcome these new patrols. They want to see strong and urgent action to make our public spaces safer and to prevent further incidents of ASB from spoiling their quality of life.

"The officers and street wardens involved in the scheme have received extra training and will be working closely together to drive ASB out of our communities.