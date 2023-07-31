News you can trust since 1855
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Randy Meisner: founding member of The Eagles dies aged 77
Eight hospitalised after 'chemical substance' set off in nightclub
‘Traumatised’ family’s home flooded with ‘dirty brown’ sewage
Watch: Mum rescued by firefighters after getting stuck in baby swing
FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Stormzy backs England’s Lionesses
Body found in search for firefighter missing in English Channel

£4.4m policing scheme set to tackle anti social behaviour in Chesterfield town centre - after over 50 young people involved in crime

Hotspot policing patrols aim to stamp out anti-social behaviour in Chesterfield
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 31st Jul 2023, 13:02 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st Jul 2023, 13:03 BST

Derbyshire Police is one of just four forces across the country selected to take part in two pilot schemes to deliver the Home Office's ‘Immediate Justice' and ‘Hotspot Policing' ASB programme, with Commissioner Angelique Foster securing £4.4m to deliver both initiatives across the county.

The scheme comes after a spike in anti social behaviour across Derbyshire in the last twelve months.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Officers in the town centre have tackled several incidents this year and a dispersal order was put in place on three occasions – with 13 arrests for offences including assault on a police officer and violent incidents.

Derbyshire Police is one of just four forces across the country selected to take part in two pilot schemes to deliver the Home Office's ‘Immediate Justice' and ‘Hotspot Policing' ASB programme, with Commissioner Angelique Foster securing £4.4m to deliver both initiatives across the county.Derbyshire Police is one of just four forces across the country selected to take part in two pilot schemes to deliver the Home Office's ‘Immediate Justice' and ‘Hotspot Policing' ASB programme, with Commissioner Angelique Foster securing £4.4m to deliver both initiatives across the county.
Derbyshire Police is one of just four forces across the country selected to take part in two pilot schemes to deliver the Home Office's ‘Immediate Justice' and ‘Hotspot Policing' ASB programme, with Commissioner Angelique Foster securing £4.4m to deliver both initiatives across the county.
Most Popular

In the first three months of the year officers also visited over 50 young people who were involved in anti-social behaviour in the town centre and issued anti-social behaviour warnings and community protection warnings in the presence of their parents.

Angelique Foster said: “I know people who live and visit Chesterfield Town Centre will welcome these new patrols. They want to see strong and urgent action to make our public spaces safer and to prevent further incidents of ASB from spoiling their quality of life.

"The officers and street wardens involved in the scheme have received extra training and will be working closely together to drive ASB out of our communities.

"ASB can have a serious and detrimental effect on mental wellbeing, and we must have a zero tolerance approach to make any significant impact. This is something I have been very clear about since I was elected in 2021.”