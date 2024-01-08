£1,000 offered for help in finding wanted man as Derbyshire police launch appeal
A reward of up to £1,000 is being offered to help find a man officers want to speak in connection with an alleged assault.
Officers from Derbyshire have shared an image of a wanted man Stuart Hanson, who has links to Glossop, Tameside and Manchester. The 38-year-old is wanted in connection with an alleged assault.
Anyone who has seen the 38-year-old, or has any information on his whereabouts, is asked to contact the force, using any of the below methods, quoting the reference 23000151620:
- Facebook– send a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page
- Twitter– direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact
- Website– use reporting tools on Derbyshire Police website or use online contact form
- Phone – call 101
- You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.
Anyone who provides information through Crimestoppers which leads to the location of the suspect may receive a reward of up to £1,000.