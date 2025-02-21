Property near Chesterfield closed after ‘significant’ anti-social behaviour

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A property in Danesmoor has been closed following reports of anti-social behaviour.

The house was a scene of ‘significant’ anti-social behaviour in the community, Clay Cross Police Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) has reported.

The property has been closed after joint work between local police officers, North East Derbyshire District Council and Rykneld Homes.

A spokesperson for Clay Cross SNT said: “If you are seeing behaviour that is negatively impacting you and your community then please report it - without information from the public it is really hard to address the issues with actions like this and directing our resources where they are required most.”

Anyone who wishes to report antisocial behaviour or any other suspicious activity can contact Derbyshire police via one of the following methods.

Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; or phone – call 101.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.

If you're hard of hearing or have a speech impairment use the textphone service 18001 101 or text 07800 002414 or email [email protected]