Property in Derbyshire town hit with closure order after reports of “drug-related criminal activity” and “anti-social behaviour”

Police have secured a closure order for a property in a Derbyshire town following “multiple reports of anti-social behaviour and drug-related criminal activity.”

On Tuesday, April 1, officers from the Derbyshire Dales Safer Neighbourhood Team attended Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court and were granted a partial closure order for a property on Rutland Avenue, Matlock – under the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014.

A team spokesperson said: “This was after multiple reports of anti-social behaviour, drug-related and other criminal activity taking place both inside and outside the address – causing a misery to residents and the local community.

“This is not the first closure order for the team and will not be the last. For premises causing issues in our communities, we will find you and we will come for you.”