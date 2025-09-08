“Prolific thieves” arrested in Derbyshire town – with chase breaking out as one man tried to escape police

By Tom Hardwick
Published 8th Sep 2025, 11:19 BST
A pair of “prolific thieves” were arrested in a Derbyshire town – with one leading officers on a chase as he attempted to escape.

On Saturday, September 6, officers from the Matlock and Bakewell Safer Neighbourhood Teams responded to reports that a vehicle involved in prolific, high value shop thefts was heading into the Matlock area and would most likely target Sainsbury’s.

“On arrival at the store, one male suspected of theft immediately fled on foot after leaving a bag filled to the brim with over £900 worth of products.

“Officers took chase on foot and soon caught the male along the Derwent Way river path. Meanwhile, other officers had pinned the suspected vehicle in the car park and arrested the driver.

The "prolific thieves" were taken into custody.
The “prolific thieves” were taken into custody.

“We would like to thank our colleagues from Bakewell who assisted us with the job and would like to say a huge thank you to the community and Sainsbury's staff who reported these prolific thieves.”

