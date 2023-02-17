Officers attended a report of an alleged robbery in Creswell on Tuesday night. The robber was arrested at the scene.

It soon turned out that the man was also wanted for other offences including the shop thefts and failing to appear at court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Enquiries and the investigation were dealt with by Derbyshire Police.

The man appeared in court yesterday, on January 16, and was handed an 18 week prison sentence.

Carl Simpson, of no fixed address, appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court for nine theft counts. He was handed an 18 week prison sentence.

Officers from Bolsover and Clowne Police SNT urged anyone in the local area who need to report crime to do so using the following methods:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Online via Derbyshire Constabulary www.derbyshire.police.uk

On Twitter via @DerPolContact

Call 101, or 999 in an emergency

Contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-uk.org

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad