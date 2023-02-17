Prolific shoplifter, who targeted shops in Derbyshire village, sentenced
A prolific shoplifter, who targeted shops in Creswell, has been arrested, charged and remanded to court.
Officers attended a report of an alleged robbery in Creswell on Tuesday night. The robber was arrested at the scene.
It soon turned out that the man was also wanted for other offences including the shop thefts and failing to appear at court.
Enquiries and the investigation were dealt with by Derbyshire Police.
Carl Simpson, of no fixed address, appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court for nine theft counts. He was handed an 18 week prison sentence.
