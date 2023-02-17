News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Prolific shoplifter, who targeted shops in Derbyshire village, sentenced

A prolific shoplifter, who targeted shops in Creswell, has been arrested, charged and remanded to court.

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
8 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 17th Feb 2023, 10:02pm

Officers attended a report of an alleged robbery in Creswell on Tuesday night. The robber was arrested at the scene.

It soon turned out that the man was also wanted for other offences including the shop thefts and failing to appear at court.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Enquiries and the investigation were dealt with by Derbyshire Police.

The man appeared in court yesterday, on January 16, and was handed an 18 week prison sentence.
Most Popular

Carl Simpson, of no fixed address, appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court for nine theft counts. He was handed an 18 week prison sentence.

Officers from Bolsover and Clowne Police SNT urged anyone in the local area who need to report crime to do so using the following methods:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Online via Derbyshire Constabulary www.derbyshire.police.uk

On Twitter via @DerPolContact

Call 101, or 999 in an emergency

Contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-uk.org

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anyone hard of hearing or witha speech impairment can use the textphone service 18001 101, text 07800 002414 or email [email protected]