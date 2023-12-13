“Prolific shoplifter” jailed after series of thefts from shops across Derbyshire town centre
A shoplifter described by police as “prolific” has been jailed after targeting a number of stores across a Derbyshire town.
Jordan King, of no fixed address, Ripley, has been sentenced to 50 weeks imprisonment.
The 27-year-old was found guilty of a series of shop thefts across Ripley town centre.
A spokesperson from the Codnor, Ripley and Waingroves Safer Neighbourhood Team described King as a “prolific shoplifter.”