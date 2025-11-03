“Prolific” offender arrested after police called to scene of incident in Derbyshire town centre

By Tom Hardwick
Published 3rd Nov 2025, 09:29 GMT
Police arrested a “prolific” offender after being called to the scene of a Derbyshire town centre incident.

Officers from the Alfreton Safer Neighbourhood Team arrested a man in Ripley town centre – at around 3.15pm on Sunday, November 2.

A team spokesperson said: “Officers attended an incident in Ripley town centre to look for a prolific shoplifter.

“Following an area search, the male was located within a short distance from the offence – before being swiftly detained and arrested. A 50-year-old male is now in police custody.”

