“Prolific” offender arrested after police called to scene of incident in Derbyshire town centre
Police arrested a “prolific” offender after being called to the scene of a Derbyshire town centre incident.
Officers from the Alfreton Safer Neighbourhood Team arrested a man in Ripley town centre – at around 3.15pm on Sunday, November 2.
A team spokesperson said: “Officers attended an incident in Ripley town centre to look for a prolific shoplifter.
“Following an area search, the male was located within a short distance from the offence – before being swiftly detained and arrested. A 50-year-old male is now in police custody.”