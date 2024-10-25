Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A primary school teacher who was discovered with a missing Derbyshire teenager was jailed after checks of his phone uncovered hundreds of indecent images of children.

Ole Steinsland was found at Manchester Piccadilly train station in the company of a 16-year-old girl from Derbyshire, who had been reported missing.

The 46-year-old was arrested on July 11 and found to be a Norwegian national. Contact was made with police in Norway, who confirmed that he was a primary school teacher who had been reported missing.

Checks of Steinsland’s phone discovered hundreds of indecent images of children, including some featuring children as young as three.

Steinsland will be deported when he is released from prison.

He was subsequently charged with taking indecent images of children, making indecent images of children, possession of extreme pornography and possession of prohibited images.

He admitted the offences when he appeared at Derby Crown Court on September 27. Appearing at the same court for sentence on October 24, Steinsland, of Oslo, was jailed for three years. He was also handed a lifelong sexual harm prevention order, given a restraining order preventing him from having any contact with the teenager, and told he will be deported on release from prison.

Detective Constable Izabel Fowkes, who led the investigation, said: “Steinsland is clearly a very dangerous man and I have no doubt his appalling offending would have continued had he not been arrested.

“Examination of his phone following his arrest showed he was in contact with a number of children online - including in Chile - and I have no doubt he would have continued attempting to find victims to abuse.

“The fact that Steinsland is a primary school teacher, a position that holds such trust, also magnifies his crimes.

“I am pleased that he is now behind bars where many young children will be safe from his depravity.”

