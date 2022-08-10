Pregnant accountant who gave birth in jail after £415,000 Chesterfield firm theft to repay £49,000

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lynnette Alptekin, 40, was told by a judge she must repay £49,115 - the most money available to her following the four-year fraud.

Alptekin pillaged Carlton Technologies' bank balance for four years - spending the money on a house, a car and trips to Turkey.

During a hearing at Derby Crown Court Judge Jonathan Bennett told Alptekin she had three months to pay, adding “some of that relates to equity on a property you own”.

He said: “There will be a period of two years imprisonment in default if that sum is not paid.”

Dawn Pritchard, prosecuting, told the judge how Alptekin - who appeared via video link from HMP Askham Grange, had “recently had a baby” while in custody.

She said Alptekin’s “benefit amount” from the long-running con was £415,618 and her “available amount” was £49,115.

When the defendant - 31 weeks pregnant at the time - was jailed in April her defence counsel pleaded with Recorder Justin Wigoder to suspend her jail term in light of her pregnancy.

However the judge told her: “I’m afraid I’ve come to the conclusion that the only appropriate sentence is one of immediate imprisonment.

“I do that with a heavy heart in light of your condition.”

Carlton Technologies director Max Crompton told Derby Crown Court how he took out a £250,000 loan against his own home and made a member of staff redundant to cover the losses caused by Alptekin.

Aaron Dinnes, prosecuting, described how the defendant set up 10 different bank accounts - naming them as suppliers the company used so the payments would not seem out of place.

Mr Dinnes said: “Payments were made across 10 different accounts belonging to the defendant - the total amount stolen was £362,103.

“Payments were made in various amounts ranging from various amounts ranging from £60 to over £3,000.”

Alptekin’s crimes were not discovered until almost a year after she left the firm - when a finance officer tried to pay a supplier and they never received the payment - which went to one of the defendant’s accounts.

Between 2015 and 2019 she stole 246 times from the firm.

Max Crompton, director of Carlton Technologies read out a statement to the court in which he said: “I cannot put into words the effect this fraud has had on my family and business.”

The court heard the firm's credit rating and reputation with suppliers was now “destroyed” as a result of Alptekin’s fraud and the extra borrowing it had to resort to survive.

Alptekin, of Osmaston Road, Derby, admitted fraud by abuse of position.

Recorder Wigoder told her: “You realised it was easy to steal from them and began with small amounts which grew larger and larger. This was sophisticated offending in a number of ways.”