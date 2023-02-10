While these figures show a decrease on previous years, the S postcode has featured in every top 10 lists for dog attacks since the Royal Mail started its Dog Awareness Week in 2013.

The latest figures show there were 1,673 dog attacks in 2021/22, an average of 32 every week.

Sheffield tops the list of cities with the most dog attack incidents on postal workers.

One particularly savage attack in Chesterfield required long-term rehabilitation.

Dave Joyce, National Health, Safety and Environment Officer for the Communication Workers Union, said: “There has been a 76 per cent increase in dog attack hospitalisations over the last 10 years in England."

Mr Joyce added: “Chesterfield postman Paul Roe was carrying out his delivery round on April 8 2014 when he walked into a cul-de-sac, Dickens Drive.

"An out-of-control American Bulldog was running loose and savagely attacked Paul inflicting serious injuries which included muscle and tendon damage to his right arm and bites and bruising to both inner legs. He was rushed to the hospital where he underwent complex surgery with both internal and external stitches inserted. He was given strong antibiotics to avoid infection and needed long-term treatment and rehabilitation as a result of the mauling."

Sheffield postcode has featured in the top 10 list of dog attacks since 2013.

The majority of incidents, a staggering 654 cases, took place at the front door of the premises. A further 498 took place in the garden, driveway, or yard and 134 of the attacks took place in the street or on the road.

In addition, the report revealed there were 387 injuries suffered through letterboxes, accounting for 23 per cent of attacks on postal workers.

Mr Joyce said: “It’s outrageous that hard-working and conscientious people, providing vital postal delivery services are still running the daily gauntlet of out-of-control dogs and irresponsible owners. New efforts need to be made, reviewing the laws and their enforcement to protect victims and in raising public awareness, promoting responsible dog ownership to prevent attacks taking place.”