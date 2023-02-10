Postcode tops list for dog attacks on Royal Mail staff - with one Chesterfield postman needing rehabilitation after savage American Bulldog attack
The S postcode leads the way for dog attacks on postal workers, with 51 postmen or women attacked – six of those being in Chesterfield.
While these figures show a decrease on previous years, the S postcode has featured in every top 10 lists for dog attacks since the Royal Mail started its Dog Awareness Week in 2013.
The latest figures show there were 1,673 dog attacks in 2021/22, an average of 32 every week.
Sheffield tops the list of cities with the most dog attack incidents on postal workers.
Dave Joyce, National Health, Safety and Environment Officer for the Communication Workers Union, said: “There has been a 76 per cent increase in dog attack hospitalisations over the last 10 years in England."
One particularly savage attack in Chesterfield required long-term rehabilitation.
Mr Joyce added: “Chesterfield postman Paul Roe was carrying out his delivery round on April 8 2014 when he walked into a cul-de-sac, Dickens Drive.
"An out-of-control American Bulldog was running loose and savagely attacked Paul inflicting serious injuries which included muscle and tendon damage to his right arm and bites and bruising to both inner legs. He was rushed to the hospital where he underwent complex surgery with both internal and external stitches inserted. He was given strong antibiotics to avoid infection and needed long-term treatment and rehabilitation as a result of the mauling."
The majority of incidents, a staggering 654 cases, took place at the front door of the premises. A further 498 took place in the garden, driveway, or yard and 134 of the attacks took place in the street or on the road.
In addition, the report revealed there were 387 injuries suffered through letterboxes, accounting for 23 per cent of attacks on postal workers.
Mr Joyce said: “It’s outrageous that hard-working and conscientious people, providing vital postal delivery services are still running the daily gauntlet of out-of-control dogs and irresponsible owners. New efforts need to be made, reviewing the laws and their enforcement to protect victims and in raising public awareness, promoting responsible dog ownership to prevent attacks taking place.”
In January a number of houses on ‘The Dell’ in Ashgate, had their Royal Mail deliveries suspended due to concerns over safety and an ongoing issue with a dog that resides at a property on the road.