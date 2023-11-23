Police watchdog makes decision after son finds elderly mum dead in Chesterfield home during flood

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has made a decision to return the referral regarding the death of Maureen Gilbert to the local level.

The IOPC after receiving a mandatory referral from Derbyshire Constabulary, have returned the matter for enquiries to be made by the force at a local level.

The force will now be reviewing their role in relation to Mrs Gilbert’s death during the flooding incident at Tapton Terrace. Her family have been updated and are being supported by specialist officers.

A separate coronial investigation is ongoing into the circumstances of Mrs Gilbert’s death – and this is being carried out by officers separate from the investigation into the force’s response.

Maureen Gilbert with husband Jack Gilbert on their wedding day, 1975.

This comes after officers, along with colleagues from Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service and from East Midlands Ambulance Service, were called to Tapton Terrace just after 10.35am on Saturday, October 21.