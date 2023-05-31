News you can trust since 1855
Police watchdog confirms it is looking into incident in which man was injured after falling onto A61 in Chesterfield

The Independent Office for Police Conduct has confirmed it is looking into an incident that left a man seriously injured.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 31st May 2023, 09:56 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st May 2023, 09:57 BST

Derbyshire Police were called to a report of a burglary at Vibe nightclub in Holywell Street, Chesterfield, just after 5.35am on Friday, May 26.

A man, who was seen in the area at the time of the incident, suffered serious injuries after falling onto the A61 and was taken to the hospital.

The force has referred the incident to the Independent Office for Police Conduct – in line with the national procedure when an incident of this nature occurs.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct has confirmed they are looking into an incident that left a man seriously injured.
Today the IOPC has confirmed it received the report by Derbyshire Constabulary and is now looking into the incident.

A spokesperson for the Independent Office for Police Conduct said: “We have received a referral in relation to this incident from Derbyshire Constabulary and we will carry out an assessment in due course to determine what further action may be required from us.”