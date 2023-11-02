Police watchdog confirms it is looking into incident after son finds elderly mum dead in Chesterfield home during flood
Derbyshire Constabulary were called just after 10.35am on Saturday 21 October to the sudden death of a woman in Tapton Terrace, Chesterfield.
Officers, along with colleagues from Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service and from East Midlands Ambulance Service, arrived at the property and found a woman, aged in her 80s, inside the flat.The woman was later identified as Maureen Gilbert, 83.
Enquiries are ongoing into the circumstances of her death and on Monday, October, 23, Derbyshire Constabulary referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
The IOPC has now confirmed they received the referral and are looking into the incident.
A spokesperson for the IOPC said: “We have received a mandatory referral from Derbyshire Constabulary in relation to this and we are now carrying out an assessment to determine what further action is required from us.”