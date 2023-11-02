News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation

Police watchdog confirms it is looking into incident after son finds elderly mum dead in Chesterfield home during flood

The Independent Office for Police Conduct has confirmed it is looking into an incident where a Chesterfield pensioner tragically lost her life.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 2nd Nov 2023, 15:44 GMT
Updated 2nd Nov 2023, 15:44 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Derbyshire Constabulary were called just after 10.35am on Saturday 21 October to the sudden death of a woman in Tapton Terrace, Chesterfield.

Officers, along with colleagues from Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service and from East Midlands Ambulance Service, arrived at the property and found a woman, aged in her 80s, inside the flat.The woman was later identified as Maureen Gilbert, 83.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Enquiries are ongoing into the circumstances of her death and on Monday, October, 23, Derbyshire Constabulary referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

Most Popular
Maureen Gilbert with husband Jack Gilbert on their wedding day, 1975.Maureen Gilbert with husband Jack Gilbert on their wedding day, 1975.
Maureen Gilbert with husband Jack Gilbert on their wedding day, 1975.

The IOPC has now confirmed they received the referral and are looking into the incident.

A spokesperson for the IOPC said: “We have received a mandatory referral from Derbyshire Constabulary in relation to this and we are now carrying out an assessment to determine what further action is required from us.”