Police watchdog confirms it is looking into incident after son finds elderly mum dead in Chesterfield home during flood

The Independent Office for Police Conduct has confirmed it is looking into an incident where a Chesterfield pensioner tragically lost her life.

Derbyshire Constabulary were called just after 10.35am on Saturday 21 October to the sudden death of a woman in Tapton Terrace, Chesterfield.

Officers, along with colleagues from Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service and from East Midlands Ambulance Service, arrived at the property and found a woman, aged in her 80s, inside the flat.The woman was later identified as Maureen Gilbert, 83.

Enquiries are ongoing into the circumstances of her death and on Monday, October, 23, Derbyshire Constabulary referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

Maureen Gilbert with husband Jack Gilbert on their wedding day, 1975.

The IOPC has now confirmed they received the referral and are looking into the incident.