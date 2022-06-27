Officers from Derbyshire Police’s Shirebrook safer neighbourhood team say they have been made aware of ‘fake identification cards being circulated in the area after underage people were found to be attempting to purchase alcohol from licensed premises’.

Officers are now running an awareness project about the issue, with information packs delivered to ‘every single shop, pub and social club within the area of Shirebrook and Langwith’.

Fake IDs have been circulating in Shirebrook.

A team spokesman said: “Licensed premises within the area are now aware of these fake IDs.

“We are working together as a community and have a joint message for people under the age of 18 – you will not be served with alcohol products with any fake ID.

“Anyone found purchasing alcohol products for children will be prosecuted.”

Any trader who has not yet received a pack can contact the team via fb.com/ShirebrookSNT