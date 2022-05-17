Police warning after thieves target cars in Derbyshire village

A number of motorists in the Derby Road, Broadway and Beaulieu Way areas of Swanwick have had their vehicles entered and items taken from within.

It is believed the incidents took place sometime overnight between May 16 and 17.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone with information that may assist their enquiries and have issued advice about vehicle security that people may find useful.

Police are urging residents to be vigilant after a spate of thefts from vehicles in the Swanwick area

Tips include keeping doors locked and windows shut; putting valuables out of sight; removing sat navs from display and wiping down the window where it has been secured; and leaving the glove box open and sun visors down to show there is nothing hidden.

Anybody with information that may help police with their enquiries should contact 101 or message the Derbyshire Constabulary facebook page, quoting crime number 22000280376.

For more crime prevention advice contact your local Safer Neighbourhood Team or visit www.derbyshire.police.uk.