Police warning after spate of Peak District thefts from vehicles over bank holiday weekend

A number of thefts from motor vehicles have been reported over the last few days in the High Peak. Officers believe that the reason for a number of these incidents is that vehicles were left unlocked

A spokesperson for Buxton Police SNT said: “Having your car broken into and losing your things to thieves can be very distressing. Here are a few simple steps you can take to keep your vehicle, and what’s in it, safe.

“Always lock it, close windows and the sun roof to prevent ‘fishing’, take it with you or hide it, hide electrical items and leave no clues.”