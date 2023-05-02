News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Nurses strike continues: Major disruption for NHS services in England
23 minutes ago Enter Shikari announce huge UK tour - full details
1 hour ago Tributes paid to singer Gordon Lightfoot following death
3 hours ago Marks &Spencer to close stores in May - full list of closures
3 hours ago HMV to reopen original flagship store after four year closure
4 hours ago Müller recall Cadbury desserts because of Listeria contamination

Police warning after spate of Peak District thefts from vehicles over bank holiday weekend

Derbyshire Police are warning to the public to be vigilant after a spate of theft incidents from vehicles over the bank holiday.

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 2nd May 2023, 10:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd May 2023, 10:00 BST

A number of thefts from motor vehicles have been reported over the last few days in the High Peak. Officers believe that the reason for a number of these incidents is that vehicles were left unlocked

A spokesperson for Buxton Police SNT said: “Having your car broken into and losing your things to thieves can be very distressing. Here are a few simple steps you can take to keep your vehicle, and what’s in it, safe.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Always lock it, close windows and the sun roof to prevent ‘fishing’, take it with you or hide it, hide electrical items and leave no clues.”

Police are appealing to the public to be vigilant with their vehicles following a number of thefts from cars in High Peak.Police are appealing to the public to be vigilant with their vehicles following a number of thefts from cars in High Peak.
Police are appealing to the public to be vigilant with their vehicles following a number of thefts from cars in High Peak.