Police warn residents to stay vigilant after “suspicious incident” at property outside Chesterfield

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 18th Mar 2025, 09:33 BST

Residents have been urged to stay vigilant and look out for their neighbours after a “suspicious incidnet” at a property near Chesterfield.

The Wingerworth Safer Neighbourhood Team have warned residents in the village after a suspicious incident took place over the weekend.

A team spokesperson said: “We have had a suspicious incident reported to us over the weekend, where a male has approached the front door of a property – observing their surroundings while typing on their phone.

“You may not think this is suspicious but this has caused concern to the resident that lives at the address. We ask you to be good neighbours and look out for each other. If you think something doesn’t look right then we need to know.”

Residents were encouraged to look out for their neighbours.

You can contact Derbyshire Police using any of the below methods:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 999 if the incident is taking place, or 101 if it has already occurred.

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

