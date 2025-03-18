Police warn residents to stay vigilant after “suspicious incident” at property outside Chesterfield
The Wingerworth Safer Neighbourhood Team have warned residents in the village after a suspicious incident took place over the weekend.
A team spokesperson said: “We have had a suspicious incident reported to us over the weekend, where a male has approached the front door of a property – observing their surroundings while typing on their phone.
“You may not think this is suspicious but this has caused concern to the resident that lives at the address. We ask you to be good neighbours and look out for each other. If you think something doesn’t look right then we need to know.”
