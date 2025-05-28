Police warn residents to remain vigilant after reports of cold caller targeting properties near Chesterfield

Residents outside Chesterfield were urged to stay vigilant after police received reports of a cold caller targeting properties in the area.

The Wingerworth Safer Neighbourhood Team has issued a warning to residents after recent reports of a cold caller targeting properties on Chartwell Avenue and the surrounding area.

A team spokesperson said: “Please be wary of anyone calling at your home offering to do any work or asking for money. You are well within your rights to ask for identification and are under no obligation to let any person into your property if you do not want to.

“Do not let a cold caller hurry you into making a quick decision by saying ‘it’s a special price for today.’ Try not to let them strike up a conversation with you about other things and try to be a friend, and do not let them tell you that you will be letting them down if you do not agree to the work.

Wingerworth residents were urged to stay vigilant.

“Do not hand over a cash deposit. You should only pay a genuine business when you are happy with the end result of work carried out.”

If you or somebody you know has been caught out by a scam or fraud, you can contact Trading Standards.

If you need advice on anything else please contact the Citizens Advice Consumer Helpline or 0808 223 1133.

If you notice anything suspicious, report it to Derbyshire Police via 101 or 999 if it is an emergency.